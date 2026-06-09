For any average Hyderabadi, the word ‘waterfall’ immediately takes them on a long 5-6 hour road trip. The city residents have accepted that to catch a glimpse of rushing water, we must cross borders into Adilabad or Srisailam. Well, the Antharaganga Waterfall stays completely hidden in plain sight to shatter this belief.

Located behind the boulder-strewn hills of Kawadipally Village, this waterfall is barely 20 km from LB Nagar, holding the title of the closest wild waterfall to Hyderabad.

And now is the perfect time to visit it. With the monsoon season officially starting, this landscape will soon be undergoing its annual transformation. The dry scrub will turn into vibrant green and emerald, making right now the perfect window to experience this pocket of wilderness right in the city.

Antharaganga Waterfall: The Vibe

Antharaganga Waterfall is not a manicured tourist park with safety railings or viewing decks. It is a raw, ungated natural feature that demands a little sweat before it rewards you.

To reach the falls, your journey transitions from a standard highway drive into an active outdoor scramble. After parking at the base of the hills, visitors embark on a moderate 30-minute trek that follows a seasonal freshwater stream upstream.

The reward at the end of the trail is a beautiful oasis. Rushing down a sheer rock face, the water collects into clean, clear natural pools at the bottom. The atmosphere here is defined by pure offline tranquillity. The distant hum of the Vijayawada highway is completely swallowed by the canyon, replaced entirely by the sound of flowing water and the rustle of the surrounding trees.

The traveller’s guide to Antharaganga

How to reach from Hyderabad? If you are using the Outer Ring Road (ORR), take Exit 11 toward Sultanpur/Vijayawada. Pass Abdullapurmet, and about 1 km later, look for the petrol bunk on your left and the local college arch adjacent to it near Anajpur. Turn left at the arch and follow the narrow village road for about 2 km through Kawadipally until you hit the foot of the hills.

Best time to visit- To experience Antharaganga at its absolute best, target the early morning hours between 6 am and 9 am, ideally a day or two after a fresh spell of rain.

What to carry? Sturdy sports or trekking shoes, a water bottle, light snacks and a rain cover for electronics.

Available amenities- There are zero shops, tea stalls, restrooms, or drinking water facilities at the hills or along the trail. It is a pure wilderness zone.