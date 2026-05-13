There was once a time when weekends in Hyderabad meant ice cream at Necklace Road, a movie at Inorbit Mall or the most favourite activity- eating out.

However, now, the predictable rhythm of the Hyderabadi weekend is undergoing a quiet transformation. While these landmarks remain, they no longer define the city’s social pulse as much. A new wave of intentional socialising is taking over, where the weekend is less about passive consumption and more about finding a “tribe.”

Siasat.com dives into the unique communities and niche subcultures that are currently redefining how Hyderabad spends its Saturdays and Sundays.

The rise of the ‘third space’

At the heart of this shift in Hyderabad is the need for genuine connection in an increasingly digital world.

The city is witnessing a surge in supper clubs that turn dining into a communal experience. A Third Space Project, founded by Jungshi Imti, has pioneered this by bringing people together for Naga-themed brunches.

Similarly, Darani Janarthanan runs an apartment cafe called The Social Brew in Kokapet. “The goal was to get people socialising in a non-alcohol setting,” she tells Siasat.com. Participants fill out a form before attending, allowing Darani to curate groups with a mix of extroverts and introverts. “People come in as strangers and leave as friends who plan more meet-ups,” she adds.

Other groups like the Secret Supper Club, Mingle and Dakhni Dastarkhaan are popping up to gather strangers around shared tables, replacing the transactional nature of a restaurant with the warmth of a home-cooked meal.

This hunger for unique experiences is amplified by Storytime Society, which acts as an “experience architect” of sorts. From organising Thailand-inspired lantern festivals to cycling treasure hunts and horse-riding safaris, they cater to those who want their weekends to feel like an adventure.

Parallelly, more focused communities like Socially Selective are emerging to curate safe, curated, and exclusive experiences solely for women, offering everything from pottery workshops, qawwali nights to high-tea networking, ensuring that the new weekend culture remains inclusive and secure.

Turning Hyderabad into a classroom

As with all trends, Hyderabad was quick to hop on the “disgustingly educated” trend, which has taken the world by storm. Leading this is Pint of View (PoV), which hosts bi-monthly “lectures in bars.” Imagine sitting in a craft brewery while an IIT professor explains string theory or a researcher discusses wildlife biodiversity. These 45-minute talks have seen attendance jump from 60 to hundreds within months of its inception in September 2025.

Similarly, the Deccan Archive transforms Hyderabad into a living museum every weekend. Their heritage walks do not just visit the Charminar, they bring attention to underrated sites like the Baadshahi Ashurkhana, Purani Haveli, Mah Laqa Bai Tomb and the British Residency. By using archival data to tell the “unfiltered” history of the Deccan, they have attracted a dedicated following of young Hyderabadis who want to understand the bones of their city.

How the fitness freaks spend their weekends

Hydrn.in, a run club that has gone viral for its aesthetic, high-energy community runs, has made fitness “cool” and communal. The club usually includes activities at the end of a run to give people an incentive to participate more. Hydrn aims to promote healthier routines, offering an alternative to alcohol-fuelled nightlife. “We want people to wake up early on weekends instead of partying late,” a volunteer tells Siasat.com.

For those who prefer a more holistic approach, Wellness B’zaar has become a Sunday staple. Founded on the idea that wellness shouldn’t be “boring,” they curate specialised events like wellness sundowners. These sessions offer a blend of high-energy aqua zumba and HIIT, followed by slow-down activities like sound therapy and Tai-Chi.

A new era of entertainment

Finally, the way we consume art and music has become more intimate. The Jam Room in Hyderabad provides a sanctuary for music enthusiasts. It serves as a professional soundproof space where people can jam on Emraan Hashmi hits or simply find their rhythm without the pressure of a commercial stage.

Meanwhile, Tangy Sessions has revolutionised the independent music scene by hosting intimate concerts in unconventional locations. Their most popular location remains the historic Bansilalpet Stepwell, which saw various shows every Saturday and Sunday over the past couple of years. They continue to work on activating many such historical stepwells around Hyderabad. “The city does not have heritage spaces that are associated with music. So, through our work, we want visitors to turn into patrons who return again and again. We want these spaces to become a part of their memories and their identity,” says founder Arjuna Prasad.

Tangy Sessions concert at Bansilalpet Stepwell (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Tangy Sessions concert at Bansilalpet Stepwell (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

After years of socialising through algorithms and screens, it seems like Hyderabad is slowly rediscovering the joy of shared experiences and genuine human connection via weekends.