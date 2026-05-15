Hyderabad gets ready for annual fish prasadam event

Hyderabad: A high-level coordination meeting was held on Thursday, May 14, to prepare for the annual Fish Prasadam distribution event in Hyderabad.

It is scheduled to take place on June 8 at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The event is expected to draw thousands of people from across the country.

Ponnam Prabhakar held the meeting

The meeting was held by Hyderabad district in-charge minister and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. It was attended by Hyderabad Collector Priyanka Ala, members of the Bathini family, and other officials concerned at the Hyderabad Collectorate.

The minister instructed police to implement strict security measures, traffic control, parking management, and crowd control.

Fish prasadam event in Hyderabad

The annual ‘Fish Prasadam’ event, organised by the Bathini Goud family, is offered free of cost to people suffering from asthma and other respiratory problems.

The remedy involves placing a herbal paste into the mouth of a live fish, which is then swallowed by the patient.

For vegetarian participants, an alternative paste mixed with jaggery is provided.

The event has been conducted for decades and draws thousands of people who believe in the medicinal value of the prasadam.