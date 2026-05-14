EC announces SIR in Telangana, other states – Know when BLOs will visit doorsteps

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, May 14, announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana and 15 other states.

Along with these states, it will also be held in three Union Territories.

List of states in phase III

In phase III of the SIR, apart from Telangana, the following states will conduct the exercise.

Odisha Mizoram Sikkim Manipur Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Uttarakhand Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Haryana Chandigarh Punjab Karnataka Meghalaya Maharashtra Jharkhand Delhi Nagaland Tripura

Full schedule of SIR in Telangana

In Telangana, ‘preparation, training and printing’ will be done from June 15 to 24.

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The house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLO) will be conducted from June 25 to July 24. If the concerned person is not available, the BLO will make at least three visits. The BLO visit dates will be shared in advance and publicised in the locality by the Electoral Registration Officers.

The BLOs will also verify online submissions during their house visits.

Voters should fill in the details of their names or the names of their parents or grandfather or grandmother, in the electoral roll, of the previous SIR 2002.

Rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 24. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 31, following which the claims and objections phase will continue from July 31 to August 30.

During the claims and objection period, electors can apply for the inclusion of their name as a new elector by using Form 6, which is also called the New Declaration Form.

Electors can use Form 8 in case of applying for a new residential address within or outside the constituency, or correction or the updating of entries, replacement of EPIC and marking of PwD.

Those shifting outside Telangana, they should submit the declaration form with Form 8.

The notice phase will begin on July 31 and end on September 28.

The final electoral roll will be published on October 1.

Electors may file an appeal against any decision of the ERO before the District Magistrate under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. A second appeal against the decision of the first appellate authority may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) under Section 24(b), in accordance with Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

All electors are requested to seek assistance from Booth Level Officers (BLOs), if required, while filling out the forms, and to submit the duly filled and signed forms to the BLOs during their household visits conducted as part of the Enumeration period from June 25 to July 27.