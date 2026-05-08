Over 36 pc SIR mapping completed in Hyderabad, Bahadurpura leads

Hyderabad: Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mapping has picked pace in Hyderabad, with the highest percentage recorded in the Bahadurpura Assembly constituency.

In just two weeks, the percentage of mapping increased from 28 to 37 percent.

Bahadurpura records highest progress

In Hyderabad, the mapping reached 36.7 percent. Constituency-wise, the highest mapping of 47 percent was recorded in Bahadurpura.

So far, the lowest percentage of under 30 percent was recorded in Secunderabad Cantonment.

Meanwhile, Karwan is close behind at 45 percent. Charminar has completed 42.5 percent mapping, while Yakutpura has almost reached 40 percent.

Out of a total of 46,79,518 voters in Hyderabad, 17,17,224 have been successfully mapped so far. Still, 29,62,294 remain unmapped.

SIR mapping in Hyderabad

The mapping process picked pace in Hyderabad after the District Election Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, RV Karnan, assigned daily mapping targets to officials.

During a review meeting held on Monday, April 27, each BLO was asked to cover 100 voters per day. Supervisors were given a higher target of 1,000 voters daily.

In the mapping process, electors in the current electoral rolls need to get mapped with the names of either themselves or their relatives in the 2002 SIR list.

For SIR, electors can map themselves only with the allowed relatives. They are father, mother, maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, paternal grandfather, and paternal grandmother.

Those who successfully map themselves are not required to submit any ECI-listed document. However, they may be asked to prove the relationship with the mapped person in case of logical discrepancies in the later stages of the exercise. In such cases, any document, not limited to the ECI-prescribed list, can be submitted to establish the relationship.

On the other hand, those who could not complete SIR mapping in Hyderabad need to submit documents from the ECI-listed ones based on their date of birth.