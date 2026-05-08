Census 2027 in Hyderabad: Complete self-enumeration online by May 10

Hyderabad: Ahead of the first phase of Census 2027, which will commence in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on May 11, citizens can complete online self-enumeration by May 10.

In the enumeration form, a total of 33 questions will be asked.

Earlier, the Director of Census Operations in Telangana, Bharati Hollikeri, said Census 2027 would be held in digital mode, in contrast to the paper-based exercise conducted until 2011.

Online self-enumeration before Census 2027 in Hyderabad

Citizens residing in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) can complete self-enumeration till midnight on May 10.

It can be completed by visiting the official website of the census (click here).

From May 11 till June 9, field verification will be done wherein Census enumerators will visit houses to verify details.

During the visit, citizens can provide the Self-Enumeration (SE) ID, which will be generated after filling out the form online. The enumerator will verify the data. In case of any incorrect data, the enumerator will collect the data again.

Phases

The first phase of the exercise, involving house listing and housing census, will be conducted from May 11 to June 9, while the second phase will be taken up in February 2027.

Thousands of enumerators and supervisors will be involved in the census in Telangana.

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While completing self-enumeration online, 33 questions need to be answered for the census 2027 in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. Some of them are as follows:

Predominant material of the floor of the census house.

Predominant material of the wall of the census house.

Predominant material of the roof of the census house.

Ascertain use of census houses.

Condition of the census house.

Household number.

Total number of persons normally residing in the household.

Name of the head of the household.

Sex of the head of the household.

Whether the head belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other.

Ownership status of the census house.

Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household.

Number of married couple(s) living in the household.

Main source of drinking water.

Availability of drinking water source.

Main source of lighting.

Access to a latrine.

Type of latrine.

Wastewater outlet.

Availability of bathing facilities.

Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection.

Main fuel used for cooking.

Radio/Transistor.

Television.

Access to the internet.

Laptop/Computer.

Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone.

Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped.

Car/Jeep/Van.

Main cereal consumed in the household.

Mobile number (for census-related communications only).

Earlier, while addressing the Collectors, the Chief Secretary stated that Census 2027 will mark a historic milestone as India’s first-ever fully digital Census. The entire enumeration exercise will be carried out through a dedicated mobile application, enabling real-time data capture, enhanced accuracy, greater transparency, and faster processing of information.