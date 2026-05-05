SIR mapping intensified in Hyderabad as today is last date to complete target

Hyderabad: The mapping of voters for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been intensified in Hyderabad as, earlier, Booth Level Officers (BLO) and their supervisors were asked to complete the process by Tuesday, May 5.

Earlier, the District Election Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, RV Karnan, assigned daily mapping targets to officials as part of preparations for the upcoming exercise.

Complete tasks by May 5

During a review meeting held on Monday, April 27, each BLO was asked to cover 100 voters per day. Supervisors were given a higher target of 1,000 voters daily.

They were directed to complete these tasks by May 5. However, the SIR mapping of those who remain unmapped in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana is likely to continue even after today’s target, which was set for BLOs.

On Monday, May 4, Dr Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, conducted a video conference from the CEO Telangana Office, Hyderabad, with 28 Assembly Constituency EROs and AEROs of six districts where the mapping of electors is below 50 percent.

These districts are Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, and Khammam.

During the meeting, preparedness for the upcoming exercise, electoral mapping, disposal of demographically similar entries (DSE), and pendency of Forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8 were reviewed.

Today, as part of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Shri Dr. Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, conducted a video conference from the CEO Telangana Office, Hyderabad, with 28 Assembly Constituency EROs and AEROs of six… pic.twitter.com/wLtikXeetQ — Chief Electoral Officer Telangana (@CEO_Telangana) May 4, 2026

The Additional CEO instructed that all eligible voters in the 2025 electoral roll should be mapped with the 2002 voter list. All the BLOs shall conduct door-to-door visits to collect voter details and complete the mapping process expeditiously.

He further instructed that the assistance of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) should be utilised, and meetings should be held with Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs). Dead, multiple, and shifted voters should be identified, and necessary action should be taken as per the SOP.

The AEROs were instructed to expedite the mapping process as per the action plan and achieve the prescribed daily targets.

How SIR mapping is done in Hyderabad?

The electors in the current electoral rolls need to search for the names of either themselves or their relatives in the 2002 SIR list for the mapping.

For SIR, electors can map themselves with the allowed relatives only. They are father, mother, maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, paternal grandfather, and paternal grandmother.

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Those who successfully map themselves are not required to submit any ECI-listed document. However, they may be asked to prove the relationship with the mapped person in case of logical discrepancies in the later stages of the exercise. In such cases, any document, not limited to the ECI-prescribed list, can be submitted to establish the relationship.

On the other hand, those who could not complete SIR mapping in Hyderabad need to submit documents from the ECI-listed ones based on their date of birth.