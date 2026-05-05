Video: Massive fire breaks out at Pista House Banquet Hall

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Pista House Banquet Hall in the early morning of Tuesday, May 5, in Mahabubnagar.

Following the incident, panic prevailed in the area as thick smoke and large flames were seen rising from the building.

In order to control the blaze and the situation, fire engines and police teams reached the spot.

A major fire broke out at Pista House Banquet Hall in Mahabubnagar early morning, sending thick smoke and flames into the air. Fire engines and police responded quickly, and firefighters brought the blaze under control.



A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. No… pic.twitter.com/T5omDhjrdx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 5, 2026

Firefighters worked to control the blaze at Pista House Banquet Hall and managed to bring the situation under control.

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It is suspected that a short circuit is the cause of the fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Currently, an investigation is going on to confirm the exact reason.