Video: Massive fire breaks out at Pista House Banquet Hall

In order to control the blaze and the situation, fire engines and police teams reached the spot.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 10:29 am IST
Fire engulfs Pista House Banquet Hall with thick black smoke and flames. Emergency services respond to co.
Pista House Banquet Hall

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Pista House Banquet Hall in the early morning of Tuesday, May 5, in Mahabubnagar.

Following the incident, panic prevailed in the area as thick smoke and large flames were seen rising from the building.

In order to control the blaze and the situation, fire engines and police teams reached the spot.

Subhan Bakery

Firefighters worked to control the blaze at Pista House Banquet Hall and managed to bring the situation under control.

It is suspected that a short circuit is the cause of the fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

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Currently, an investigation is going on to confirm the exact reason.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 10:29 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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