Rains likely till May 7 as IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

State is likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning till Thursday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 10:12 am IST
Hyderabad to see unseasonal rains today, IMD issues yellow alert
Rains in Hyderabad (File photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness rains till Thursday, May 7, as India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an alert.

As per the weather department, the state is likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning till Thursday.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert.

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The alert is valid for all districts of Telangana till Thursday.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate forecasts, on his X handle Telangana Weatherman, predicted heavy thunderstorms during May 5–7.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast rain in Hyderabad till Thursday, May 7. It forecast light to moderate rain along with thundershowers.

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Meanwhile, the temperature in the city is expected to remain high till rain brings respite.

A heatwave is likely to continue in most districts of Telangana.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jagtial. In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khairatabad.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecast of rains or thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 10:12 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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