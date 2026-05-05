Rains likely till May 7 as IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness rains till Thursday, May 7, as India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an alert.

As per the weather department, the state is likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning till Thursday.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert.

The alert is valid for all districts of Telangana till Thursday.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate forecasts, on his X handle Telangana Weatherman, predicted heavy thunderstorms during May 5–7.

Update regarding respite for Hyderabad



I know that Hyderabadis are waiting for rains since long time and suffering from heat



Dear people, we will definetely get atleast one WIDESPREAD HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS anytime during May 5-7



We will get perfect respite from HEATWAVE during… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 3, 2026

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast rain in Hyderabad till Thursday, May 7. It forecast light to moderate rain along with thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the city is expected to remain high till rain brings respite.

A heatwave is likely to continue in most districts of Telangana.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jagtial. In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khairatabad.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecast of rains or thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.