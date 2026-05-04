Hyderabad airport introduces ‘Park and Fly’ facility for pre-booked parking

Hyderabad: In order to help passengers pre-book parking slots, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), also known as Hyderabad airport, has started a ‘Park and Fly’ service.

Under the facility, travellers can reserve parking spaces online for cars, two-wheelers, and larger vehicles like buses and coaches using the airport’s official website.

The confirmation of the booking will be sent to the email, which can be shown at entry points for quick access to designated areas such as E-9 and E-10.

Demand for parking at Hyderabad airport

The facility has been introduced due to the growing demand for parking at the airport. Passengers can pay the charges at the exit, and valet services are also available for convenience.

It is expected that the facility will help passengers taking short trips to nearby cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Rajahmundry.

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Charges

At Hyderabad airport, parking charges are set for both short and long durations. Four-wheelers are charged from Rs 150 for up to 30 minutes, with a daily maximum of Rs 750. Two-wheelers start at Rs 40 for one hour and Rs 250 for 24 hours.

Valet parking costs range from Rs 300 for 30 minutes to Rs 900 per day.

The booking must be done at least six hours in advance. Each booking will remain valid for 24 hours from the selected check-in time.