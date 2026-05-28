Mechanical elephant offered for Hyderabad’s Bibi-ka-Alam procession

Hyderabad: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA) is trying to convince organisers of the annual Bibi-ka-Alam Muharram procession in the Old City of Hyderabad to use a mechanical elephant instead of a live elephant.

The animal rights organisation along with actor and singer Zahrah S Khan has offered to donate a life-size mechanical elephant to the Telangana Waqf Board.

According to reports, in a letter sent to the Waqf Board, Zahrah Khan said that live elephants used in public events are often chained and beaten by handlers to make them perform.

Zahrah Khan also stated that elephants can become distressed in crowded and noisy environments.

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The proposed mechanical elephant is designed to imitate the movements of a real elephant. It can move its head, ears, eyes, trunk, and tail, and can also spray water. The elephant is fitted with a mounted seat and works on a stable wheeled platform.

Zahrah Khan said mechanical elephants are already being used in several Hindu temples, a Jain temple and even at weddings in different parts of the country.