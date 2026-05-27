‘Kaan bairi’ at Gandhi Bhavan: Telangana Congress meet descends into chaos

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri landed a kaan bairi (tight slap) on Feroz Khan during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, May 27.

The issue began when both Khan and Hajri wanted to sit next to the Minorities Welfare Minister, Mohammed Azharuddin.

In a now marrively viral video, Hajri is heard repeatedly saying “bade bhai ko dhakalte (How dare you push your big brother),” before landing a slap on Feroz Khan’s face, pushing him to the ground. A shocked Khan rose but kept his cool.

What followed was complete chaos, prompting Advisor to the Government V Hanumantha Rao to intervene, only for the veteran leader to get drawn into the commotion. He is seen questioning Hajri’s actions. “Do you think you are a pahelwan?” he thundered, to which Hajri responded to ask Feroz Khan the same question instead, and hurled abuses at everybody who diffused the tense moments.

Senior Congress leader Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri landed a kaan bairi (tight slap) on Feroz Khan during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.



The issue began when both Khan and Hajri wanted to sit next to the Minorities Welfare Minister, Mohammed Azharuddin.



In a now… pic.twitter.com/qf5ubpddhM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 27, 2026

Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and others tried to form a protective cover for Hanumantha Rao, while other leaders pushed the attacking side back. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is chairing the meeting, was also at the scene when the scuffle took place.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin, who had just arrived, left the scene immediately.

Later, Feroz Khan told media persons that the issue occurred over a chair and that he had pushed Hajri to sit on the dais, which led the latter to push him to the ground. He also said the issue ended with the two hugging each other, with Hajri kissing him.

“Congress is one big family,” he said.

As per reports, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud was expected to speak with Khan and Hajri, and there is also a possibility of the issue being escalated to the party’s disciplinary committee.