Summer heat may ease as IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms

Hyderabad: The latest forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad have hinted at relief from summer heat as thunderstorms are expected in the city till May 29.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has issued an orange alert for various districts in the state.

Heatwave

Although the state may witness relief from summer heat, IMD Hyderabad has forecast heatwave conditions to continue till May 28.

However, the impact of the heatwave will be lessened by the expected thunderstorms.

As per Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) data, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda. Other districts that witnessed temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius were Jagtial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kumuram Bheem, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Mahabubabad.

Relief from summer in Hyderabad as IMD forecasts rains

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast light rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till May 28.

As per the data by TGDPS, in Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Charminar.

As the weather forecasts hint at relief from summer heat due to thunderstorms, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.