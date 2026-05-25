Telangana’s relentless heatwave: Toll passes 150 in just four days

Hyderabad: A punishing heatwave has killed over 150 people across Telangana in the last four days, with Sunday, May 24, emerging as the deadliest with 61 fatalities in a single day.

The toll was 51 on Saturday, May 23, 34 on Friday, May 22, and 22 on Thursday, May 22.

The erstwhile Warangal district has been the worst hit, recording 26 deaths on Sunday.

Several districts report heatstroke deaths

Among those who died in Mahabubabad district are Lingala Rajayya, 75, in Pathapocharam, Ajmeera Lachya, 80, in Badithanda; Veeragani Veeramma, 84, and Kotha Ramayya, 86, in Nellikkuduru, Paindla Narsayya, 45, in Thorrur, Atthili Ramu, 60, in Ammapuram; Soma Narayana, 65, in Nancharimadur, and 68-year-old Papani Yellamma in Gudur.

In Mulugu district, 85-year-old Dodda Venkataiah in Ramannagudem, 65-year-old Payam Susheendra in Kannepalli, 70-year-old Thelu Mallamma in Nagireddypalli (Jangaon), 49-year-old Thatikayala Babu in Jafargadh, and a mother-daughter duo Manda Chandramma, 80, and Kavitha, 35, in Rangarayagudem, succumbed to heatstroke.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Erraboyina Jayalakshmi, 65, in Gunturpalli passed away due to heatstroke. In Warangal, Bethi Ashok, 55, and Maidam Srinu, 55, in Karimabad, Gorkati Lingamma, 70, in Venkatapuram, Gaddam Padma, 55, in Gorrekunta, Chandu Ailayya, 88, in Vardhannapeta, and Vanam Vajramma, 70, and Rodda Susheela, 65, in Illanda died from heatstroke.

In Hanamkonda district, 68-year-old Thumula Rajayya in Gandhinagar, 65-year-old Md Biabani from Kothuru market area, 58-year-old Neerati Anasurya in Kondaparthi, and 65-year-old Nuka Sambayya in Vellampalli died due to heatstroke.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, the individuals who succumbed to heatstroke are Malyala Sattemma, 78, from Nagaram (Peddapalli district), Kondi Lakshmi, 75, and Chippa Srinivas, 35, from Rompikunta; Gandra Sattemma, 65, from Dhulikatta, Pinreddy Ashwini, 33, from Kothapalli, 75-year-old Gadde Bhumakka from Raikal, 85-year-old Eddandi Rajavva from Pochammavada, Kanukayya, 60, from Kalvasrirampur, auto driver Mutyam Ashok, 39, from Yaitimcline Colony in Ramagundam, Kurella Sampath, 50, from Godavarikhani, and 70-year-old Bojja Shankarayya from Ashok Nagar.

In the erstwhile Khammam district, the people who died due to severe heat are 90-year-old Korivi Achchayya from Illuru, 43-year-old Beemala Venkateshwarlu from Painampalli, 50-year-old Gurujala Kondalu from the Old Bus Stand area in Khammam, 33-year-old Nomula Vamsikrishna from Burgampadu, an unidentified person near the main junction in Sarapaka, an unidentified paper picker from Palvancha, 65-year-old SK Shahida from Aswaraopeta, 35-year-old Mukti Poorna from Mamidigundala and 36-year-old N Rajinikanth from Rudrampur.

In Siddipet district, Challagonda Lakshman Rao, 59, in Choutapalli, and Poshaveni Sahadev, 64, in Husnabad, passed away due to heatstroke.

Also Read Telangana heatwave death toll rises sharply as 51 die on Saturday alone

Dharavath Bujji, 42, of Nizamabad’s Choud Thanda, Venkatesh alias Chinna, 47, and Vanarashi Ratnamma, 52, of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri’s Alair; Krishnaveni, 60, of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri’s Dharmojigudem, Erpula Shiva, 40, of Suryapet’s Kodad town, and Ailayya, 66, of Suryapet’s Isthalapuram passed away due to the intense heat.

In the erstwhile Adilabad district, 39-year-old Dadi Naresh from Badampalli and 30-year-old Latukuri Kiran from Jenda Venkatapur died. In Kumuram Bheem district, Elkari Ashok from Parigaon and 45-year-old Pipre Sainath from Jakkapur also died.

In Mancherial district, Mandaraju, 49, from Muthyampalli died. In Nirmal district, an unidentified person from Kadem and another unidentified individual from Jannaram mandal also died due to heatstroke.

Telangana government announces compensation

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each victim. He chaired an emergency review meeting at the Secretariat to take stock of the situation and the relief measures underway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that intense heatwave conditions are likely to persist across several districts for at least another week.