Telangana heatwave death toll rises sharply as 51 die on Saturday alone

Hyderabad: Telangana’s relentless heatwave turned deadlier on Saturday, May 23, with at least 51 people reportedly dying of heatstroke across the state in a single day, as temperatures continued to remain above 46 degrees Celsius in several districts.

The latest fatalities came after 34 heat-related deaths were reported on Friday and 22 on Thursday, pushing the reported toll over three days to more than 100.

According to a report by Eenadu, the highest number of deaths on Saturday was reported from the erstwhile Warangal district, where 23 people died. Eleven deaths were reported from the undivided Karimnagar district, seven from the Khammam region, and five each from Adilabad and Nalgonda districts.

51 deaths reported on Saturday

In Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts, the victims included Fayaz, 52, from Peddapalli town; shepherd Kore Mallayya, 65, from Maredugonda village; Nyathari Mondayya, 76, from Sultanabad; Budige Kamala, 65, from Adivarampeta village in Ramagiri mandal; Veladadi Mahesh, 51; M. Shankar, 45; municipal contract worker Jaganveni Mallamma, 56, from Godavarikhani; Kanukuntla Ailamma, 73, from Venkatravupalli in Ramagundam; auto driver Damerashetti Mallesham, 52, from Kothapalli in Karimnagar city; and Manchala Narsayya, 75, and M. Shankar, 48, from Sircilla.

In the Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem region, those who died included Jetti Poolamma, 65, from Mondikunta village in Aswapuram mandal; P. Venkateswara Rao, 38, from Palvoncha; Daravath Narasimha Rao, 45, from Karivarigudem in Julurupadu mandal; Naresh, 33, from Bhadrachalam; Challa Lachamma, 87, from Pindiprolu village; R. Venkataramana, 65, from Narayanapuram in Bonakal mandal; and Mallarapu Venkateswarlu, 45, from Tekulapalli village in Penuballi mandal.

In the erstwhile Warangal region, victims included Chiluvairu Saramma, 85, from Rangashaipet in Warangal city; Shenkeshi Bhagyalakshmi, 55, from Kapuwada; Singarapu Kumaraswamy, 45, from Shambhunipet; Dodd Satyanarayana, 56, from Kalleda in Parvathagiri mandal; Banoth Kamli, 65, from Bilyanayak Thanda in Seerole mandal; Moodu Janvu, 38, from Bangarigudem in Kuravi mandal; Royyala Peddaramulu, 75, from Balapala; Sheikh Janmiah, 42, from Dornakal; Veeramallu, 70, from Gudur; farmer Utukuri Somireddy, 78, from Ramachandrunipet in Mulugu district; Jyothi, 70, from Jangaon town; and D. Mansingh, 74, from Kadagutta Thanda in Kodakandla mandal.

Additional deaths in Hanamkonda district included Manupati Ellayya, 63, from Mallakapalli village in Dharmasagar mandal; Veldandi Venkateswarlu, 50, from Parkal; Podeti Lachamma, 82, from Vangapalli village in Kamalapur mandal; Dugyala Pramila, 70, from Venkatapur in Parkal mandal; Dugyani Komurayya, 101, from Penchikalpet in Elkathurthi mandal; Chinna Mallayya, 90, from Ainavolu mandal headquarters; and Shantamma, 90, and Neelamma, 80, from Kakkiralapalli.

In Bhupalpally district, Durgam Ankayya, 65, from Kataram mandal headquarters and Bhuyan Vinod, 35, a migrant worker from Jharkhand residing in Regulagudem, died. An unidentified devotee, aged around 45, who had come for the Saraswati Anthya Pushkaralu at Kaleshwaram, also died due to heatstroke.

Deaths were also reported from Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda districts.

Heatwave likely to persist in north, east Telangana

Weather forecasts indicate that severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across north and east Telangana over the next week, with temperatures expected to remain between 43°C and 46°C.

Districts including Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Rangareddy are expected to witness relatively milder conditions below 40°C along with regular thunderstorms.

Hyderabad is also expected to avoid the extreme heatwave conditions affecting northern and eastern districts, though temperatures are likely to remain around 41°C to 42°C. Scattered thunderstorms are expected after May 24 and 25, which may provide temporary relief.

Red alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for multiple districts and warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the coming days.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun during afternoon hours, stay hydrated and seek medical attention immediately in case of heatstroke symptoms.