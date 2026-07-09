Education bandh in Telangana tomorrow, many private schools shut

Hyderabad: Left-affiliated student organisations have called for a statewide bandh of all educational institutions on Friday, July 10, demanding that the Telangana government address a series of issues affecting the education sector, including withdrawing its alleged proposal to reduce the number of government schools and appointing a dedicated Education Minister.

Ahead of the bandh, several private schools and colleges have declared a holiday and informed parents through text messages that classes will remain suspended. This, followed by the second Saturday and Sunday, many educational institutions are expected to remain closed for three consecutive days.

The student organisations alleged that the State currently has around 27,000 government schools, but the government is planning to reduce the number to nearly 4,000. They demanded that the proposal be dropped and urged the government to enact legislation regulating fees charged by private and corporate educational institutions.

The organisations also sought the immediate filling of vacant posts of teachers, Mandal Education Officers (MEOs), District Education Officers (DEOs), and lecturers. They demanded permanent buildings for government schools, hostels and Gurukul institutions functioning from rented premises.

Among their other demands are the immediate implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in Intermediate colleges and strict enforcement of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, including ensuring 25 per cent free admissions for students from economically weaker sections in all educational institutions.

The student bodies further urged the State Assembly to adopt a resolution against the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). They also called for action to prevent the alleged forced sale of textbooks, notebooks and other study materials by private and corporate educational institutions.

Announcing the bandh, the organisations appealed to students and educational institutions across Telangana to support the protest until their demands are addressed.