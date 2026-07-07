Mob attacks family in car on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Bengaluru: A shocking road rage incident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has triggered public outrage after dashcam footage of a mob brutally assaulting a man in front of his family went viral on social media.

The horrifying assault, captured on the dashcam of a vehicle travelling behind, shows a group of men charging at a blue car in the middle of the busy highway. The mob is seen forcibly opening the driver’s door before raining blows on the man behind the wheel, in full public view.

The car had at least four to five occupants, including a woman and a child. At least one attacker is seen hitting the victim with what appeared to be a metal object. The assault continued even as passersby attempted to intervene and break up the attack. Towards the end of the video, a woman is seen rushing out of the car, pleading with the mob to stop. The victim was eventually dragged out of the vehicle and beaten further.

A family travelling on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway was attacked by a group of men in a suspected road-rage incident near Maddur on Sunday.



Dashcam footage of the assault, which has gone viral, shows the attackers surrounding the family's car, opening the driver's door, and… pic.twitter.com/zSYVbV7zT3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 7, 2026

The incident, which occurred on the Maddur stretch of the expressway, highlights the brazenness of the attackers who carried out the assault on a busy highway with little apparent fear of law.

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Mandya Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani told on Tuesday that the incident took place on the night of Sunday, July 5, under Maddur Rural Police Station limits.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a minor collision near the Srirangapatna toll. “A car got touched to another car at Srirangapatna toll and both parties compromised themselves,” SP Shobha Rani said. However, after travelling a few kilometers, the occupants of the other car allegedly found their vehicle was damaged more than initially thought.

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They chased the family’s car driven by Sagar Kumar and asked him to stop multiple times. “But the Sagar did not stop the car. Irate, the accused stopped the car forcibly and assaulted him,” the SP added.

Police said they took action after receiving information from social media users. Three accused — identified as Santhosh, Arun, and Abhinandan, aged 25 to 35 — have been arrested. A manhunt is on to nab two absconding accused, Venkatesh and Pratap.

All the accused and the victim are natives of Bengaluru and were returning home at the time of the incident.

“We booked them under BNS sections for criminal intimidation, assault, and life-threatening charges. Efforts are on to nab other accused,” SP Shobha Rani said.

No injuries to the woman or child in the car have been reported so far. Further investigation is underway.