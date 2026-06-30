Family terrified as bikers chase car on Hyderabad–Warangal highway

Hyderabad: A family was left terrified while travelling in a car on the Hyderabad–Warangal National Highway after a group of six youths on motorcycles chased them.

The incident occurred on the night of June 21, when the family was travelling from Ghatkesar towards Uppal. A group of men allegedly started following their vehicle. The chase began near Bibinagar and continued up to the Ghatkesar Outer Ring Road section.

During the incident, the men allegedly tried several times to stop the car. It resulted in panic among the women and children inside.

A family travelling on the Hyderabad–Warangal National Highway on the night of June 21 allegedly endured a frightening chase after six youths on three motorcycles followed their car from Bibinagar to the Ghatkesar Outer Ring Road stretch, repeatedly attempting to stop and attack… pic.twitter.com/9SJ5rGz1vU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 30, 2026

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Although the driver contacted the police emergency helpline, by the time the cops were able to respond, the family had already reached the Outer Ring Road (ORR) safely.

Following the incident, Bhargavi, a relative of the victims, posted dashcam footage of the chase on Instagram. She demanded action against those involved. The video soon went viral on social media.

It was not immediately clear why the group of men was chasing the car. Police from Malkajgiri have begun a search for the six youths.