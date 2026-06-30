Bus enroute Hyderabad collides with truck, two injured

Hyderabad: At least two people were injured and 40 others escaped unhurt after a private bus traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad collided with a cement mixer in Nalgonda on Tuesday, June 30.

The accident occurred in Muthyalammagudem in Kattangur mandal after one of the tyres of the bus burst. The driver lost control and hit the mixer after jumping the median. Local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured people to a hospital for treatment.

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The remaining passengers escaped unhurt. Speaking to Siasat.com, Kattangur Sub-Inspector Ravinder said, “The bus driver suffered a fractured leg. All passengers were safe. A complaint regarding the accident is yet to be filed, based on which a case will be registered.”