7 injured as bus overturns after hitting railway bridge in Khammam

Hyderabad: At least seven passengers were injured, four of them seriously, after a private travel bus lost control and overturned following a collision with a railway bridge near Kotha Lankapalli in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district.

According to police, the KVR Travels bus was travelling from Chekkapalli in Eluru district to Hyderabad with around 35 passengers on board when the accident occurred near the Kotha Lankapalli railway bridge.

Driver lost control

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the bridge before overturning on the roadside.

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Seven passengers sustained injuries in the accident. Four of them suffered serious injuries, while three others received minor injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the bus. Despite the impact of the crash, no fatalities were reported, bringing relief to the passengers and their families.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the collision.

Police reach accident spot

Penuballi police reached the scene soon after receiving information about the accident and carried out rescue and traffic management operations. A case has been registered.