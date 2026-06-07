Passenger, driver hurt in bus accident in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries in a bus accident at Mandamarri town in Mancherial district on Sunday, June 7.

The accident occurred as the driver reportedly fell asleep. The bus was travelling from Bhadradri Kothagudem to Bellampalli when it reached near Mandamarri, the driver lost control, and the bus veered off to the adjacent service road.

Only one passenger was in the bus along with the driver at the time of the accident. All others had alighted at their respective destinations.

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries in a bus accident at Mandamarri town in Mancherial district on Sunday, June 7.



The accident occured as the driver reportedly fell asleep. The bus was travelling from… pic.twitter.com/RlAqwW894f — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 7, 2026

A video shared on social media showed the overturned bus and residents surrounding the vehicle.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mancherial police said that the accident occurred at 5 am; no case has been registered yet, since no complaint was filed in this regard.