HYDRAA recovers 400-square-yard park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, August 13, recovered 400 square yards of park land in Chandanagar, Serilingampally, following orders of the Telangana High Court.

The agency conducted an anti-encroachment drive based on a complaint from residents. The layout, comprising 41 plots spread across 3.24 acres in Chandanagar Survey No. 123, was approved by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in 1995, with 400 square yards earmarked for a park.

Residents had repeatedly thwarted attempts to encroach on the park land. They had also approached the High Court in the past against attempts to claim and occupy the site.

In 2022, the High Court directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to protect the park and internal roads. However, delays in constructing a compound wall led to repeated encroachment attempts, including the use of JCBs to level the land, prompting resistance from residents.

Following the latest complaint, HYDRAA fenced the park site and erected notices identifying the area as park land.

Colony residents welcomed the development.