Video: Chaddi gang members break into Hyderabad’s Manikonda flat

Hyderabad: A group of six suspected members of the ‘Chaddi gang’ allegedly entered a residential flat in Manikonda during the early hours of Sunday and committed a theft.

The incident took place at Flotilla Apartments, where the suspects reportedly entered the premises around 3:20 am. They allegedly gained access by cutting through the fencing on the lakeside.

A gang of six suspected members of the so-called ‘Chaddi gang’ allegedly broke into a flat at Flotilla Apartments in Manikonda around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday after cutting through lakeside fencing. The suspects reportedly stole valuables from a flat in C Block and allegedly tried to… pic.twitter.com/Q4PAAFLAv2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

The suspects reportedly broke into the flat and stole valuables. When a woman tried to stop them, they allegedly attempted to attack her with weapons.

Chaddi gang in Hyderabad

‘Chaddi gang’ is a term commonly used by police and the media for burglary groups whose members are known to wear minimal clothing and cover their faces while carrying out crimes.

The term does not necessarily identify one organised gang. Different burglary groups in several parts of India have reportedly followed similar methods.

In Hyderabad and Cyberabad, police have previously reported such groups conducting surveillance of houses during the daytime and targeting properties at night. Open or isolated locations have reportedly been among their targets.

Some groups have also been reported to travel between cities after carrying out several burglaries. Their methods can vary, while some members have reportedly carried weapons and attacked residents who tried to resist them.