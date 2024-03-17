Watch: ‘Chaddi gang’ steals Rs 8 lakh from Hyderabad school

Hyderabad: Members of the notorious Chaddi gang stole approximately Rs 8 lakh from the World One School, Hyderabad, late night on Saturday, March 16.

The incident was recorded on the school’s CCTV cameras.

Chaddi gang caught on camera stealing Rs 8 lakh from a school in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the gang member don't wear any clothes, and apply oil on their bodies, making it difficult to catch hold of them. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/F9s1KEb3Zc — Jibran Nazir | جبران نزیر (@JibraanDar) March 17, 2024

According to the reports, thieves came with wearing only Chaddi (underwear) and stole Rs 7,85,000 cash from the school’s counter. The school management has filed a complaint with the Miyapur police.

The Miyapur police have registered the case, and the investigation is in progress.

Previously, the unidentified members of the Chaddi gang gave citizens sleepless nights for their innovative way of committing theft and bulgaries.

According to reports, the gang member don’t wear any clothes, and apply oil on their bodies, making it difficult to catch hold of them.