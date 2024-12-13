Allu Arjun arrested over woman’s death at Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has been arrested by the Chikadpally Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4.

According to local media reports, he has been taken to the Chikadpally police station.

Following his arrest, a video surfaced on social media, capturing the actor objecting to the way he was taken into custody. In the clip, Arjun is heard telling the police that he was taken from his bedroom and requesting to finish his breakfast before being escorted away.

The video also shows his wife, Sneha Reddy, and father, Allu Aravind, present during the tense exchange.

Allu Arjun taken to Gandhi Hospital, seeks stay on arrest until Monday

The actor post his arrest was escorted to the Gandhi Hospital for a medical examination. The city police have heightened security around the hospital.

He will be produced before the Magistrate at Nampally court or later in the night at the residence of the Magistrate.

The police made security arrangements at the Nampally criminal court complex.

It is up to the court to release the actor on bail or ask the police to issue a notice to the actor and take up an investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s advocates have filed a petition seeking a stay on the arrest until Monday.

Chiranjeevi rushes to meet Allu Arjun’s family

Megastar Chiranjeevi rushed to comfort the Allu family after the actor’s arrest. As per initial reports, Chiranjeevi as scheduled to visit the Chikadpaly police station, however, changed his plans following the the police’s request.

Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm during the premiere of the movie Pushpa 2 which saw a massive crowd gather in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the movie’s lead actor, Allu Arjun.

However, it was later revealed that there was no prior announcement from the theatre management or the actor’s team regarding his visit.

As the actor Allu Arjun arrived with his personal security team the situation escalated with the crowd attempting to enter the theatre alongside the actor. The security team was forced to push back the public which further aggravated the chaos leading to a dangerous influx of people into the theatre’s lower balcony area.

Upon noticing the incident, police officers on duty managed to pull them from the chaos and performed CPR on the victim before rushing both to nearby hospitals. Tragically, Revathi was declared dead at Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital, while her son remains in critical condition at a Super Speciality Hospital.

Actor, theatre management booked

The police registered the case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management, under sections 105 (Whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1)(punishment for intentionally causing hurt or grievous hurt) read with 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.

So far, apart from Allu Arjun, three people including one of the partners of the theatre, were arrested in the case last week.

It is pertinent to note that both, the actor and the theatre management, had moded the Telangana High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR.

Allu Arjun announces Rs 25 lakh in aid to kin

Following the incident, Allu Arjun announced an aid of Rs 25 lakh as a goodwill gesture for the family of the woman who lost her life during the stampede. The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance.

Allu Arjun also promised to take care of all medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.