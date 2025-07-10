Hyderabad’s MJ College of Engineering secures interim relief from HC

Hyderabad: The Muffakham Jah (MJ) College of Engineering & Technology has obtained interim relief from the Telangana high court.

The court’s decision allows the institution to participate in student counseling and admissions for the 2025–26 academic year.

Court grants provisional admission permission

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara directed the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to permit MJ College of Engineering in Hyderabad to proceed with admissions.

However, the court emphasized that the relief is provisional and hinges on the final outcome of pending writ petitions.

Earlier, the Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society, which operates the MJ College of Engineering had challenged the AICTE’s decision to revoke approval due to alleged non-submission of title deeds and building plans for its Banjara Hills campus.

The AICTE opposed interim relief by arguing that allowing admissions could jeopardize students if the college ultimately fails to secure permanent approval.

Weighing the potential impact on 1,500 students, the bench noted that the Hyderabad-based institution has been functioning since 1980 and has received interim admissions permission since 2017.

To ensure transparency, the court mandated that the college must prominently disclose the provisional status of admissions on its website.

The case has been adjourned to July 23.