Hyderabad’s OU gets USD 110,000 donation from former student

USD 100,000 has been allotted to the Department of Mining Engineering.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2026 10:49 am IST
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University College of Engineering, OU (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has received a donation of USD 110,000 from its former student, Tella Gopal Rao, through the US-based Tella Sakamoto Foundation.

The donation will benefit the Departments of Mining Engineering and Electrical Engineering at the University College of Engineering.

Major share allocated to Mining Engineering

Of the total amount, USD 100,000 has been allotted to the Department of Mining Engineering. The funds will be used to improve facilities related to digital mining technologies, mining research, safety practices, extraction techniques, and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in mining.

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The initiative is expected to strengthen research and technological development in the department.

The remaining USD 10,000 has been allocated to the Department of Electrical Engineering. The amount will support construction-related activities in the department.

Alumnus of 1960 batch of Hyderabad’s OU

Tella Gopal Rao graduated from the Department of Mining Engineering at the University College of Engineering in 1960. His contribution was routed through the alumni association of the University College of Engineering, Osmania University.

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On Monday, Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram formally handed over the financial allocation to the Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2026 10:49 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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