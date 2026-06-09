Nepali couple flees after 1 kg gold theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A major theft took place at a businessman’s residence in Hyderabad and a Nepali gang is suspected to be behind the crime.

The crime took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Gachibowli police.

The gang reportedly stole around one kilogram of gold jewellery.

According to police, the main suspects are believed to be a Nepalese couple who had been working at the house.

Theft discovered after Hyderabad family returns from Mumbai

The burglary was discovered after the businessman’s family returned from Mumbai on Sunday, June 7.

When they arrived home, they found that the couple was missing. As there were no signs of forced entry or damaged locks, the family initially believed that the domestic workers had left their jobs without informing them.

However, soon they noticed that several valuables were missing.

Gold chain from prayer room missing

Among the missing items was a gold chain that had been placed in the prayer room. Other gold jewellery was also found to be missing from the house.

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Realising that theft took place, the businessman approached the Gachibowli police in Hyderabad and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the theft.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to track the movements of the suspects. Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

Further investigation into the case is going on.

Hyderabad Police set up new SIT

Recently, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar set up a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe crimes committed by Nepalese gangs in the city.

The team was formed under the IT Cell and will function under the supervision of Inspector Daniel Shanti Kumar.

The SIT comprises 20 police personnel, including sub-inspectors, head constables, and police constables from CCS, Task Force, Cybercrime Wing, IT Cell, and multiple police stations. The team includes both field and technical personnel to strengthen intelligence gathering and operational response.