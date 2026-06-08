Beware of fake census verification links, Hyderabad Police warns

Advisory clarified that official census authorities never ask for OTPs, PINs, bank account details or any other financial information through phone calls, text messages or online links.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 3:16 pm IST
Hyderabad City Police logo
Hyderabad City Police logo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police has warned residents against fake census verification links being circulated online, saying fraudsters are using them to steal personal and banking information.

The advisory said people should not click on unverified links claiming to be related to census verification, and should not share Aadhaar details, one-time passwords (OTP), PINs, bank account information or passwords with unknown individuals or websites.

What to watch for

Police clarified that official census authorities never ask for financial information, including OTPs, PINs or bank account details, through phone calls, text messages or online links. Any communication making such a request should be treated as fraudulent.

Subhan Bakery

Citizens have been urged to verify the authenticity of any census-related communication before responding.

Suspicious links, messages or fraud attempts can be reported on the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 3:16 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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