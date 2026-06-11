Hyderabad may see intense heat again as IMD issues alert

As per the weather department, the heat wave is likely to prevail till Saturday, June 13.

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to witness intense heat again for the next three days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert.

As per the weather department, the heat wave is likely to prevail till Saturday, June 13.

Yellow alert issued

The IMD Hyderabad office has also issued a yellow alert for all districts of Telangana, which will remain valid till Saturday.

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Along with the heat wave alert, the weather department has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), yesterday, the highest maximum temperature once again touched 43 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Mancherial.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Amberpet.

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IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

As per the weather department’s forecasts, though the temperature in the city is likely to remain high and a heat wave is expected to prevail, light to moderate rains are expected along with gusty winds.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who is known for his accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle, “Owing to dry winds from NW India, a heat wave is expected in north Telangana districts, with temperatures touching 44 degrees Celsius at a few places.”

“Hyderabad temperatures to cross 40 degrees Celsius today. East TG will record 41-43 degrees Celsius, south and central TG 38-41 degrees Celsius,” he added.

In view of the expected heat wave and other weather conditions as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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