Stray dog menace in Hyderabad claims life of 8-year-old

Hyderabad: The growing stray dog menace in Hyderabad turned deadly when a pack of aggressive strays attacked and killed an eight-year-old boy on Tuesday night.

The tragic incident took place in Neredmet.

Fatal attack in Keshavnagar

The boy, Jadhav Prasad, was playing near his Keshavnagar home when stray dogs mauled him.

The boy suffered severe injuries in the attack. Though, his parents immediately rushed him to Gandhi Hospital, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Family members revealed that it wasn’t an isolated incident. “These stray dogs in Hyderabad have been terrorizing our colony for months,” a relative said.

Neredmet police have registered a case and begun probing the case.

Stray dog menace in Hyderabad

Last year, approximately 15 stray dogs attacked a woman on her morning walk in Hyderabad.

The incident took place at Chitrapuri Hills in Manikonda. Despite the violent attack, the woman managed to survive due to her quick thinking.

The attack, during which she fell to the ground at one point, raises concerns as many people go for morning walks in the city.

Despite many attacks, concerned authorities have not taken the required action as stray dogs continue to pose a threat to residents of Hyderabad.