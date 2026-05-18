Hyderabad: Luxury lifestyles are common among film celebrities today. From expensive designer clothes to lavish homes and private jets, many stars enjoy a royal way of living. While several modern actresses travel in private jets, very few people know that a South Indian actress owned one nearly 40 years ago.

That actress was legendary star K. R. Vijaya.

Owned a Private Jet

Many people believe actresses like Nayanthara were among the first South Indian stars to own a private jet. However, reports and interviews from her family reveal that K. R. Vijaya had her own aircraft decades ago during the peak of her career.

Her sister and actress K. R. Vatsala recently shared in an interview that K. R. Vijaya used to travel to film shoots in her private aircraft. She also revealed that the actress owned ships and lived a grand lifestyle without showing arrogance or pride.

K. R. Vijaya herself once spoke about travelling in her private plane to cities like Mumbai, Madurai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Mangaluru for shootings and personal trips.

Why K. R. Vijaya Was One of the Biggest Stars of Her Time

K. R. Vijaya entered the film industry at the age of 15 with the Tamil film Karpagam in 1963. Over the next six decades, she became one of the most respected actresses in South Indian cinema.

She acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films alongside legendary actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, M. G. Ramachandran and N. T. Rama Rao.

During the 1970s, she was among the highest-paid actresses in South India and reportedly earned salaries equal to top male stars.

Why Fans Called Her “Punnagai Arasi”

K. R. Vijaya was popularly known as “Punnagai Arasi,” which means Queen of Smiles. Her graceful screen presence and divine appearance made her the first choice for goddess roles in devotional films.

She played memorable roles in films like Sri Rama Rajyam and appeared in more than 500 films during her career. Apart from movies, she also acted in several television serials watched across India and Sri Lanka.

Even today, K. R. Vijaya remains one of the most admired actresses in South Indian cinema history, and her private jet story continues to surprise fans online.