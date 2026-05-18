Three Telangana Collectors selected in Fame India’s Best District Magistrate list

Hyderabad: Three Telangana District Collectors, including Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari, have figured in Fame India magazine’s list of 100 “outstanding and best-performing” District Magistrates across the country for 2026.

Along with Harichandana Dasari (Hyderabad), C Narayana Reddy (Rangareddy) and Mikkilineni Manu Chowdhary (Medchal–Malkajgiri) were selected in the preliminary findings of the nationwide survey conducted by Fame India in collaboration with Asia Post.

Fame India, an acclaimed rating magazine listed 100 District Magistrates (DMs) in its survey findings, as the “outstanding and best-performing” administrative heads of the state and is set to feature the twenty-five most distinguished of them, in its upcoming 2026 edition.

The extensive pan-India survey of District Magistrates, across 800 districts in the country, seeks to encourage outstanding leadership in public service, amidst challenging circumstances.

The survey, which started in 2011, has become a yearly tradition at the noted media organisation, and its categorisation of DMs on the basis of ‘performance and delivery’ over the years has gone to set moral high ground, not just for the selected ones but also for fellow officers.

The survey assessed District Magistrates and Collectors from nearly 800 districts across India on parameters such as administrative capability, governance, innovation, crisis management, accountability, public relations, and development-oriented thinking.

Fame India said the survey aims to recognise officers who have demonstrated excellence in administration and public service while implementing government schemes at the grassroots level.

It also informed that around 100 officers have been selected in the preliminary results, and out of this, a few distinguished District Magistrates will be featured in its upcoming magazine.

According to the magazine, the selection process involved public feedback, inputs from ruling and Opposition leaders, ground surveys, and assessments by senior bureaucrats.

State/Cadre District Magistrates AGMUT Cadre Ankit Yadav (North Goa); Lakshya Singhal (South Delhi); Mekala Chaitanya Prasad (South-West Delhi); Saloni Rai (Udhampur/North Delhi); Sunny Kumar Singh (New Delhi); Vishakha Yadav (Kurung Kumey, Arunachal Pradesh) Andhra Pradesh A. Tamim Ansaria (Guntur); DK Balaji (Krishna); G. Lakshmeesh (NTR District) Assam Anamika Tiwari (Morigaon); Bikram Kairi (Dibrugarh); Sumit Sattavan (Tinsukia); Swapnil Paul (Kamrup Metropolitan) Bihar Anand Sharma (Madhubani); Deepesh Kumar (Saharsa); Dr. Thiagarajan S.M. (Patna); Shashank Shubhankar (Gaya); Subrat Kumar Sen (Muzaffarpur); Udita Singh (Rohtas); Vaibhav Srivastava (Saran); Vivek Ranjan Maitreya (Siwan) Chhattisgarh Divya Umesh Mishra (Balod); Gaurav Kumar Singh (Raipur); Sambit Mishra (Bijapur) Haryana Ajay Kumar (Gurugram); Ayush Sinha (Faridabad); Neha Singh (Sonipat); Satpal Sharma (Panchkula) Himachal Pradesh Anupam Kashyap (Shimla); Apoorva Devgan (Mandi); Gandharva Rathore (Hamirpur); Hemraj Bairwa (Kangra); Manmohan Sharma (Solan) Jharkhand Aditya Ranjan (Dhanbad); Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Garhwa); Hemant Sati (Sahibganj); Manjunath Bhajantri (Ranchi); R. Ronita (Khunti); Ravi Anand (Jamtara) Karnataka Darshan HV (Dakshina Kannada); Jagadish G. (Bengaluru Urban); Swaroopa T.K. (Udupi) Kerala Anu Kumari (Thiruvananthapuram); G. Priyanka (Kochi); Prem Krishnan S. (Pathanamthitta) Madhya Pradesh Kaushalendra Vikram Singh (Bhopal); Raghavendra Singh (Jabalpur); Rajni Singh (Narsinghpur); Satish Kumar S. (Satna); Shivam Verma (Indore) Maharashtra Amol Jagannath Yedge (Kolhapur); Ayush Prasad (Nashik); Jitendra Dudi (Pune); Kishan Narayanrao Jawale (Raigad); Saurabh Katiyar (Mumbai Suburban) Manipur Dharun Kumar S. (Churachandpur); Mayanglambam Rajkumar (Imphal West) Meghalaya Abhinav Kumar Singh (West Jaintia Hills); Rosetta Mary Kurbah (East Khasi Hills); Vibhor Agarwal (West Garo Hills) Odisha Amrit Ruturaj (Khordha); Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde (Cuttack); Subhankar Mohapatra (Sundargarh); V. Keerthi Vasan (Ganjam) Punjab Ashika Jain (Hoshiarpur); Deepshikha Sharma (Firozpur); Himanshu Aggarwal (Jalandhar); Komal Mittal (Mohali) Rajasthan Alok Ranjan (Chittorgarh); Ankit (Dungarpur); Arun Garg (Jhunjhunu); Jitendra Kumar Soni (Jaipur); Mukul Sharma (Sikar); Tina Dabi (Barmer) Tamil Nadu D. Sneha (Kanchipuram); Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar (Coimbatore); Rashmi Siddharth Jagade (Chennai) Telangana C Narayana Reddy (Ranga Reddy); Harichandana Dasari (Hyderabad); Mikkilineni Manu Chowdhary (Medchal–Malkajgiri) Tripura Chandni Chandran (North Tripura); Rinku Lathar (Gomati); Vishal Kumar (West Tripura) Uttar Pradesh Anjani Kumar Singh (Mainpuri); Asmita Lal (Baghpat); Avinash Singh (Bareilly); Rajendra Pensiya (Sambhal); Ravindra Kumar (Azamgarh); Satyendra Kumar (Varanasi); Vijay Kumar Singh (Meerut); Vishakh G. Iyer (Lucknow) Uttarakhand Lalit Mohan Rayal (Nainital); Mayur Dixit (Haridwar); Nitin Singh Bhadauria (Udham Singh Nagar); Prashant Arya (Uttarkashi); Vishal Mishra (Rudraprayag) West Bengal Harishankar Panicker (Darjeeling); P. Deepap Priya (Howrah); Ponnambalam S. (Paschim Bardhaman); Shilpa Gaursariya (North 24 Parganas)

(With IANS inputs)