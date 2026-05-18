Three Telangana Collectors selected in Fame India’s Best District Magistrate list

The extensive pan-India survey of District Magistrates, across 800 districts in the country, seeks to encourage outstanding leadership in public service, amidst challenging circumstances.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 6:24 pm IST
A woman smiling in traditional attire with the Indian flag in the background.
From left to right - C Narayana Reddy, Harichandana Dasari, and Mikkilineni Manu Chowdhary

Hyderabad: Three Telangana District Collectors, including Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari, have figured in Fame India magazine’s list of 100 “outstanding and best-performing” District Magistrates across the country for 2026.

Along with Harichandana Dasari (Hyderabad), C Narayana Reddy (Rangareddy) and Mikkilineni Manu Chowdhary (Medchal–Malkajgiri) were selected in the preliminary findings of the nationwide survey conducted by Fame India in collaboration with Asia Post.

Fame India, an acclaimed rating magazine listed 100 District Magistrates (DMs) in its survey findings, as the “outstanding and best-performing” administrative heads of the state and is set to feature the twenty-five most distinguished of them, in its upcoming 2026 edition.

Subhan Bakery

The extensive pan-India survey of District Magistrates, across 800 districts in the country, seeks to encourage outstanding leadership in public service, amidst challenging circumstances.

The survey, which started in 2011, has become a yearly tradition at the noted media organisation, and its categorisation of DMs on the basis of ‘performance and delivery’ over the years has gone to set moral high ground, not just for the selected ones but also for fellow officers.

The survey assessed District Magistrates and Collectors from nearly 800 districts across India on parameters such as administrative capability, governance, innovation, crisis management, accountability, public relations, and development-oriented thinking.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Fame India said the survey aims to recognise officers who have demonstrated excellence in administration and public service while implementing government schemes at the grassroots level.

It also informed that around 100 officers have been selected in the preliminary results, and out of this, a few distinguished District Magistrates will be featured in its upcoming magazine.

According to the magazine, the selection process involved public feedback, inputs from ruling and Opposition leaders, ground surveys, and assessments by senior bureaucrats.

State/CadreDistrict Magistrates
AGMUT CadreAnkit Yadav (North Goa); Lakshya Singhal (South Delhi); Mekala Chaitanya Prasad (South-West Delhi); Saloni Rai (Udhampur/North Delhi); Sunny Kumar Singh (New Delhi); Vishakha Yadav (Kurung Kumey, Arunachal Pradesh)
Andhra PradeshA. Tamim Ansaria (Guntur); DK Balaji (Krishna); G. Lakshmeesh (NTR District)
AssamAnamika Tiwari (Morigaon); Bikram Kairi (Dibrugarh); Sumit Sattavan (Tinsukia); Swapnil Paul (Kamrup Metropolitan)
BiharAnand Sharma (Madhubani); Deepesh Kumar (Saharsa); Dr. Thiagarajan S.M. (Patna); Shashank Shubhankar (Gaya); Subrat Kumar Sen (Muzaffarpur); Udita Singh (Rohtas); Vaibhav Srivastava (Saran); Vivek Ranjan Maitreya (Siwan)
ChhattisgarhDivya Umesh Mishra (Balod); Gaurav Kumar Singh (Raipur); Sambit Mishra (Bijapur)
HaryanaAjay Kumar (Gurugram); Ayush Sinha (Faridabad); Neha Singh (Sonipat); Satpal Sharma (Panchkula)
Himachal PradeshAnupam Kashyap (Shimla); Apoorva Devgan (Mandi); Gandharva Rathore (Hamirpur); Hemraj Bairwa (Kangra); Manmohan Sharma (Solan)
JharkhandAditya Ranjan (Dhanbad); Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Garhwa); Hemant Sati (Sahibganj); Manjunath Bhajantri (Ranchi); R. Ronita (Khunti); Ravi Anand (Jamtara)
KarnatakaDarshan HV (Dakshina Kannada); Jagadish G. (Bengaluru Urban); Swaroopa T.K. (Udupi)
KeralaAnu Kumari (Thiruvananthapuram); G. Priyanka (Kochi); Prem Krishnan S. (Pathanamthitta)
Madhya PradeshKaushalendra Vikram Singh (Bhopal); Raghavendra Singh (Jabalpur); Rajni Singh (Narsinghpur); Satish Kumar S. (Satna); Shivam Verma (Indore)
MaharashtraAmol Jagannath Yedge (Kolhapur); Ayush Prasad (Nashik); Jitendra Dudi (Pune); Kishan Narayanrao Jawale (Raigad); Saurabh Katiyar (Mumbai Suburban)
ManipurDharun Kumar S. (Churachandpur); Mayanglambam Rajkumar (Imphal West)
MeghalayaAbhinav Kumar Singh (West Jaintia Hills); Rosetta Mary Kurbah (East Khasi Hills); Vibhor Agarwal (West Garo Hills)
OdishaAmrit Ruturaj (Khordha); Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde (Cuttack); Subhankar Mohapatra (Sundargarh); V. Keerthi Vasan (Ganjam)
PunjabAshika Jain (Hoshiarpur); Deepshikha Sharma (Firozpur); Himanshu Aggarwal (Jalandhar); Komal Mittal (Mohali)
RajasthanAlok Ranjan (Chittorgarh); Ankit (Dungarpur); Arun Garg (Jhunjhunu); Jitendra Kumar Soni (Jaipur); Mukul Sharma (Sikar); Tina Dabi (Barmer)
Tamil NaduD. Sneha (Kanchipuram); Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar (Coimbatore); Rashmi Siddharth Jagade (Chennai)
TelanganaC Narayana Reddy (Ranga Reddy); Harichandana Dasari (Hyderabad); Mikkilineni Manu Chowdhary (Medchal–Malkajgiri)
TripuraChandni Chandran (North Tripura); Rinku Lathar (Gomati); Vishal Kumar (West Tripura)
Uttar PradeshAnjani Kumar Singh (Mainpuri); Asmita Lal (Baghpat); Avinash Singh (Bareilly); Rajendra Pensiya (Sambhal); Ravindra Kumar (Azamgarh); Satyendra Kumar (Varanasi); Vijay Kumar Singh (Meerut); Vishakh G. Iyer (Lucknow)
UttarakhandLalit Mohan Rayal (Nainital); Mayur Dixit (Haridwar); Nitin Singh Bhadauria (Udham Singh Nagar); Prashant Arya (Uttarkashi); Vishal Mishra (Rudraprayag)
West BengalHarishankar Panicker (Darjeeling); P. Deepap Priya (Howrah); Ponnambalam S. (Paschim Bardhaman); Shilpa Gaursariya (North 24 Parganas)

(With IANS inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 6:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button