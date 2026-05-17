IMD issues orange alert as Telangana braces for severe heatwave till May 20

Temperatures are expected to range between 41-44 degrees Celsius across all districts.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:04 pm IST|   Updated: 17th May 2026 3:09 pm IST
Gear up for intense summer heatwaves as IMD Hyderabad issues red alert
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Telangana, warning of a severe heatwave till May 20.

Temperatures are expected to range between 41-44 degrees Celsius across all districts. Health officials advised precautions against dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

An orange alert means a high chance of heat exhaustion and heatstroke for people, especially vulnerable individuals like infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

Subhan Bakery

To mitigate the severe risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses during this prolonged dry spell, the Director of Public Health (DPH), in its heatwave advisory, has strongly urged the public to restrict outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, wear light cotton clothing, and maintain proper hydration using water, ORS, or traditional fluids.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:04 pm IST|   Updated: 17th May 2026 3:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button