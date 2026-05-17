IMD issues orange alert as Telangana braces for severe heatwave till May 20

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Telangana, warning of a severe heatwave till May 20.

Temperatures are expected to range between 41-44 degrees Celsius across all districts. Health officials advised precautions against dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

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An orange alert means a high chance of heat exhaustion and heatstroke for people, especially vulnerable individuals like infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

To mitigate the severe risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses during this prolonged dry spell, the Director of Public Health (DPH), in its heatwave advisory, has strongly urged the public to restrict outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, wear light cotton clothing, and maintain proper hydration using water, ORS, or traditional fluids.