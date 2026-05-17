Is mapping enough for SIR in Hyderabad? Anomaly cases may get notices

Hyderabad: For the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which is all set to begin next month in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, mapping is very crucial as those who are able to find their relatives’ details in the 2002 list will not be required to submit any documents. However, anomaly cases may get notices.

During the mapping process, many BLOs saw the ‘view anomaly’ option under the voters. These voters are likely to become ‘logical discrepancy’ cases in the later stages of the revision process.

SIR family mapping in Hyderabad

As house-to-house visits in Telangana by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are going to begin on June 25, mapping of voters in the current electoral rolls with the 2002 SIR list has intensified.

Those who successfully find their names in both the current electoral roll and the 2002 SIR list will be mapped. However, those who are not in the earlier SIR list need to link themselves to one of the following relatives.

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

Those who successfully find their or their relatives’ names in the 2002 SIR list do not need to submit any documents.

Otherwise, the voters have to submit any one of the following ECI-listed documents.

Also Read TG EAPCET results 2026 declared

Anomaly cases

Even after successful SIR mapping in Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, and other states, voters whose names appear under anomalies can get notices.

As per All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, these cases will in future turn into logical discrepancies.

In phase II of SIR, which recently concluded in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs), the following voters were listed under logical discrepancies.

In case of mapping with parents: a. Age gap between voters and parents less than 15 years b. Age gap between voters and parents more than 50 years

In case of mapping with maternal/paternal grandparents: Age gap between voters and maternal/paternal grandparents less than 40 years

More than six persons mapped with a single person listed in the 2002 SIR list.

In all of the above-listed discrepancies, the voters are most likely to get notices. However, in such cases, the voters just need to prove the relationship with the elector in the 2002 SIR list.

As per Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, to reply to logical discrepancy notices, the voters can submit any documents, not necessarily from ECI-listed documents, to prove the relationship.

Those who are mapped with parents may be asked to provide any document of theirs mentioning both their name and their father’s/mother’s name.

In case of mapping with maternal grandparents, the electors may be asked to provide any document of theirs mentioning both their name and their mother. Apart from it, such electors need to provide their mother’s document mentioning her name and her father’s/mother’s names.

In case of mapping with paternal grandparents, the electors may be asked to provide any document of theirs mentioning both their name and their father. Apart from it, such electors need to provide their father’s document mentioning his name and his father’s/mother’s names.

As citizens in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana can be asked to prove their relationship with the voters in the last SIR through documents in case of the above logical discrepancies, family mapping needs to be done carefully and only with the allowed relatives.

On Saturday, May 16, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy said the SIR of electoral rolls would be conducted in the state from June 15.

The house-to-house verification would be taken up from June 25 to July 24.

During the verification process, as many as 35,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be deployed across the state. The BLOs would visit residences and hand over the enumeration forms. They would later collect the filled-out forms.

Following are the important dates of SIR:

Preparation, Training & Printing House to House visits by BLOs Rationalization of Polling Stations Publication of draft Electoral roll Period for filing claims & objections Notice Phase/ disposal of Claims & objection Publication of Final Electoral Roll June 15-June 24 June 25-July 24 By July 24 July 31 July 31-August 30 July 31-September 28 October 1

The CEO said meetings were held with political parties thrice. The parties were urged to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The BLAs would help the BLOs in the identification of voters and houses. Many parties have appointed BLAs, he added.