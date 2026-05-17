Asaduddin Owaisi urges Telangana govt to postpone OU exams falling on Eid day

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the Telangana government to defer several Osmania University (OU) degree examinations scheduled for Thursday, May 28, as they coincide with Eid al-Adha.

In a post on X on Sunday, May 17, Owaisi urged Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and chief secretary Shanti Kumari to announce alternative dates for the examinations.

He said students observing the festival could face difficulties if the examinations are conducted on Eid day.

The examinations listed in his appeal include BCom fourth semester Business Statistics, BCom sixth semester Accounting Standards and Corporate Governance, BSc Honours fourth semester Computer Science (Big Data), BSc Honours sixth semester Optimization Techniques, BSc Biomedical Science fourth semester, BA (CBCS) sixth semester Mathematics and BSW (CBCS) fourth semester Social Work Methodology III.

I request @revanth_anumula @TelanganaCS kindly postpone the BA, BCom, and BSc degree examinations conducted by Osmania University on 28 May, as the date coincides with Eid al-Adha (Bakrid).



The following examinations are currently scheduled on the festival day:



• BCom 4th… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 17, 2026

The appeal followed an announcement by the Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan that the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon was not sighted in Hyderabad, indicating that Eid al-Adha is likely to be observed on May 28.

Osmania University has not yet responded to the request seeking rescheduling of the examinations.