Dhul-Hijjah moon not sighted in Hyderabad, Eid al-Adha on May 28

Hyderabad: The Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan on Sunday, May 17, announced that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana.

In an official statement issued by Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, also known as Sajjad Pasha, the organisation said reports received from various locations confirmed that no verified moon sighting had taken place on Sunday evening.

Following the announcement, the Majlis declared that Dhul-Qa’dah will complete 30 days and Tuesday, May 19, will be observed as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah.

The beginning of Dhul-Hijjah marks the start of the annual Haj pilgrimage and the countdown to Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

According to the statement, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28, subject to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Several religious scholars and members of the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan were present during the announcement.