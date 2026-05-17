Dhul-Hijjah moon not sighted in Hyderabad, Eid al-Adha on May 28

Tuesday, May 19, will be observed as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 8:54 pm IST|   Updated: 17th May 2026 9:42 pm IST
Shabaan Moon sighted in UAE
Shabaan Moon sighted in UAE

Hyderabad: The Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan on Sunday, May 17, announced that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana.

In an official statement issued by Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, also known as Sajjad Pasha, the organisation said reports received from various locations confirmed that no verified moon sighting had taken place on Sunday evening.

Following the announcement, the Majlis declared that Dhul-Qa’dah will complete 30 days and Tuesday, May 19, will be observed as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah.

Subhan Bakery

The beginning of Dhul-Hijjah marks the start of the annual Haj pilgrimage and the countdown to Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

According to the statement, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28, subject to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Several religious scholars and members of the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan were present during the announcement.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Official notice issued by Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan announcing that the Dhul-Hijjah moon was not sighted in Hyderabad.
Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan issues Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting announcement in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 8:54 pm IST|   Updated: 17th May 2026 9:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button