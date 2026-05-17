AIMIM MLA’s Instagram post on Hyderabad communal clash unavailable in India

Hyderabad: A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Majid Hussain is now not available in India, the leader said.

The post was on the late-night attack in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam area, where self-proclaimed cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks) attacked a vehicle alleging that it was transporting cattle for slaughter.

However, their claim fell flat after it was discovered that the container was carrying cardboard material. Frustrated, the gau rakshaks pelted stones at the container, following which locals retaliated and chased them away.

The attack took place meters away from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Golconda Zone.

Police rushed in and tried to disperse the angry crowd. At least two policemen and passerby were sustained injuries. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident.

MLA Majid Hussain also reached the spot and started a sit-in against police unable to control the communal incident. “When locals were telling the police that it was a plywood-carrying truck and were asking why there was violence over it. All that the inspector said is that he will do a lathi charge. You could have kept the vehicle near the Asif Nagar police station. What is the use of this useless policing that is helping communal violence?” Hussain had said.

He posted on his social media platforms, including Instagram. However, the post is not available in India, as per Section 79 (3) (b) of the Information Technology Act, which mandates online platforms to remove illegal content when directed by either a court order or a government notification.

The AIMIM leader has used strong words to express his displeasure. “When words starts reaching people, they (Government of India) start restricting them,” read his post.