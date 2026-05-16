Stone pelting at Gudimalkapur after gau rakshaks stop container

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Gudimalkapur in the city on Saturday night after two groups pelted stones at each other following a rumour over cattle transportation.

The trouble started around midnight when some gau rakshaks stopped a container on suspicion of cattle transportation. The vehicle, however, was found to be carrying cardboard material. The cattle vigilantes pelted stones at the container, following which local residents who had gathered at the spot retaliated and chased them away.

On being alerted, the local police rushed to the spot and tried to disperse the mob. At least two policemen sustained injuries in the stone pelting, while a few passersby were also hurt. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Senior police officials rushed additional forces to assist the local police. AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain also reached the spot and pacified the people.

The police have intensified patrolling in the area to prevent any further escalation.

MBT questions police inaction

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan questioned the Hyderabad police over their inaction in preventing attacks on cattle transporters at Gudimalkapur.

In a video, Amjedullah Khan said that around 150 gau rakshaks holding saffron flags stopped a truck carrying bulls and attacked the driver on Gudimalkapur road.

“The gau rakshaks blocked the traffic for over an hour and there was no action from the police. What is the special branch doing when so many people are gathering to create trouble in a pre-planned manner?” Amjedullah Khan questioned.

The MBT spokesperson said that Telangana DGP CV Anand had, a few days ago, warned cow vigilantes against taking the law into their own hands and stated that cases would be registered against them.

However, he alleged, the police are standing as mute spectators wherever the gau rakshaks are creating trouble on the roads and attacking cattle traders.