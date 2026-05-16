Comedian Ali accused of hurting Hindu sentiments, issues apology

Hyderabad: Telugu actor and comedian Ali has issued a public apology after a commercial for Ghar Soaps sparked backlash online over its use of religious imagery and devotional references.

The controversy began after the advertisement showed Ali performing a pooja for the soap product in a manner that some viewers felt resembled prayers associated with Goddess Lakshmi. Social media users also criticised a musical portion in the commercial that referenced devotional names linked to the 2012 Tollywood film Devudu Chesina Manushulu.

As criticism intensified online, several users demanded that the advertisement be taken down, calling the use of devotional themes in a soap commercial inappropriate and offensive to religious sentiments.

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Popular south comedy actor Ali apologises to Hindu community for his this new controversial Ad ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PsRYNbW3wG — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) May 14, 2026

Ali’s apology video

Responding to the backlash, Ali released a video statement apologising to those hurt by the advertisement. The actor clarified that the controversial segment was inspired by a brief sequence from Devudu Chesina Manushulu and said the Mumbai-based company behind the commercial had requested its inclusion.

Ali further revealed that after learning viewers found the content offensive, he immediately contacted the company and asked for the advertisement to be removed. According to him, the commercial has since been deleted.

Expressing regret over the incident, Ali stated that there was never any intention to disrespect any religion, deity, or community.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility, Ali has acted in over 1,000 films across a career spanning decades. Some of his most popular films include Pokiri, Dookudu, Race Gurram and Attarintiki Daaredi.