I was referring to Muslims in Pak, Saudi, not here: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh alleged that the Hyderabad police registered FIRs against him out of fear of certain people.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s remarks came days after the Mehdipatnam Police filed an FIR based on a complaint by BRS leader and HYC founder Salman Khan, referring to an interview clip featuring Raja Singh reportedly making objectionable comments about Muslim women.

“Kabhi koi Pakistan se mera sala phone kar deta hai kabhi Saudi se kabhi Dubai se. Mujhe pyaar karne wale bohoth hai, har musalman chahta hai ke hum Raja Singh ko apni behen de de aur apna jija bana le.”

(I get plenty of calls from my brothers-in-law in Pakistan, Dubai and Saudi. There are a lot of people who love me and wish to give me their sisters and make me their brother-in-law.)

“They don’t dare to fight me face-to-face. If anyone is a true Muslim they should fight me in person…. it’s been a very long time since I’ve fought as well. Since I’ve joined politics, I’ve stopped fighting, otherwise I used to strike first and talk later.” the MLA had said.

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He was booked under Section 196 (acts that promote enmity, hatred, or disharmony between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Now, Raja Singh has come out with yet another video, alleging his targets were Muslims from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“I have targeted the Muslims of Pakistan, I have targeted the Muslims of Saudi Arabia, then why are the people here feeling the pain? Are these people colluding with the terrorists there?”

Raja Singh says his targets were Muslims from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, not here. "I have targeted the Muslims of Pakistan, I have targeted Muslims of Saudi Arabia, then why are the people here feeling pain? Are they colluding with the terrorists there?" @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/c4FvjMDl2F — Veena Nair (@ve_nair) June 10, 2026

“The people who threaten me on the phone, who threaten to kill me, those impotent people… I have targeted them, so why are the people here feeling burned? That is what I want to ask,” Raja Singh clarifies.

Lashing out at the Hyderabad Police, he said, “Is there no verification or enquiry before filing an FIR? Is the video old or new?”

“I have several such videos, which are four-year-old, five-year-old. And often they are re-uploaded on YouTube. So will there be FIRs on the people who re-upload? I want to ask our police officers,” he said.