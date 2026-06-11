Father of killed Indian seafarer backed Gaza’s ethnic cleansing

Hours before the three Indian crew members were announced dead on Thursday, June 11, Rajesh Sharma, father of one of the seafarers, had asked for help to locate his son on social media. Users then dug up Rajesh’s digital footprint of Islamophobic remarks, including calls for the “ethnic cleansing” of Muslims in Gaza.

On Wednesday, June 10, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that three Indian seafarers were missing after the United States launched missile strikes at their vessel off the coast of Oman. The three were subsequently confirmed dead on Thursday, June 11.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet, Shivanand Chaurasiya, an engine fitter, and chief engineer Patnala Suresh.

Also Read All three missing Indians dead after US strike on ship off Oman

Aditya Sharma’s father received a message from the shipping company notifying him about the attack. “Regret to inform you that one of our vessel MT Settebello was attacked by missile by US Navy,” read the message shared by Rajesh. “And three of the crew are missing from vessel.”

While asking for help to locate his son, Rajesh said, “My son has reported exploitation by senior at the ship and want to quit this ship in April.” He claimed to have “all conversations in records.”

I am father of one of the three crew missing. Aditya Sharma is my son.

Please help to locate and find him.

Below shipping company message to me.

My son has reported exploitation by senior at ship and want to quit this ship in April.

We have all conservation in records. pic.twitter.com/UqRTLeIx8w — Rajesh Sharma (@bobbylakhanpal) June 10, 2026

The post gained widespread attention as many pointed to Rajesh’s past social media posts.

Rajesh’s most viral post was from October 11, 2023, days after the Hamas attack on Israel intensified military action in Gaza, resulting in the mass death of Palestinians.

Replying to a post that shed light on history and Israel’s formation, Rajesh wrote, “I think Israel should now ethnically cleansed whole Gaza and make it Non Muslim territory. This is only solution to maintain peace there.”

“Kudos to Mosad and IDF(Israel Defence Forces),” he added.

In 2024, a post read, “By the end of the 21st Century, every Muslims in this world would either be eliminated or will be converted to a peaceful religion.”

In another, he said, “Vultures they (Muslims) are.. Hindus bloodshed makes them happy! Muslims blood give them chance to do Politics.”

He also made a comment saying he would “love to celebrate” Eid with every Muslim woman who “strictly” wears a burqa and hijab. However, they must “throw their hijab and burqa and then celebration start with dance, dance and dance for all.” Rajesh was replying to Rana Ayub’s post about Gulfisha Fatima spending her fourth Ramzan and Eid in jail in 2024.