All three missing Indians dead after US strike on ship off Oman

All three Indian seafarers who were reported missing after a US military strike on the commercial vessel MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman have been confirmed dead, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday, June 11.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the bodies of the three seafarers had been located and identified. He described the incident as a “profound loss” to India’s maritime community and said the government would support the families of the deceased.

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified.



This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet; Shivanand Chaurasiya, an engine fitter; and chief engineer Patnala Suresh. Their identities were earlier disclosed by the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI).

According to ANI, FSUI general secretary Manoj Yadav said the three sailors were from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Oman ship attack: US diplomat summoned after 3 Indians go missing

The update comes after India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, June 10, said three Indian crew members were missing following the attack.

The MEA said 21 of the 24 Indian nationals aboard the vessel had been rescued, while efforts were continuing to locate the missing crew member. India’s embassy in Oman is coordinating with local authorities involved in the search operation.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️https://t.co/w405oJsHmZ pic.twitter.com/m0U3U81hQn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 10, 2026

India condemned the attack, describing the continuing incidents targeting shipping in the region as deeply worrying. The ministry called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged all sides to pursue a diplomatic solution.

The MEA also stressed that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and called for the restoration of safe and uninterrupted navigation through international waterways.

In a diplomatic response to the incident, New Delhi summoned Jason Meeks, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy, following the strike on the vessel.

US justification for strike

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out a “precision” strike on the vessel as it transited the Gulf of Oman carrying Iranian oil. The command alleged that the ship had violated an ongoing US naval blockade linked to the conflict involving Iran.

The attack on MT Settebello comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, where commercial shipping has increasingly been affected by the wider confrontation involving Iran and the United States.

India raises concerns at UN

India voiced strong opposition to attacks on merchant shipping during a United Nations Security Council debate on the Middle East, warning that Indian nationals have been among those killed or reported missing in incidents across the region.

Addressing the Security Council, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, expressed concern over the conflict involving Iran and its impact on regional stability. He urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation and prioritise civilian safety.

Parvathaneni said India remained firmly opposed to attacks on commercial shipping, noting that Indian nationals form a significant part of the global maritime workforce. He added that attacks on vessels and key sea lanes had directly affected Indian citizens.

The envoy highlighted India’s close links with the Gulf region, where nearly 10 million Indian citizens live and work. He said any disruption to maritime trade routes and energy supplies would have serious implications for India’s economy.

Reiterating New Delhi’s position, Parvathaneni called for dialogue and diplomacy, protection of freedom of navigation, and an end to attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure. He also voiced support for efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

With inputs from PTI