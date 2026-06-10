Oman ship attack: US diplomat summoned after 3 Indians go missing

New Delhi: India handed over a demarche to the United States, seeking an explanation of the three missing Indian crew members on board a commercial vessel that came under attack off the coast of Oman on Wednesday, June 10.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US diplomat Jason Meeks in a 30-minute meeting at its headquarters in New Delhi. It also released a statement strongly condemning the strike.

Centcom posted what it said what footage of the strike against the ship’s engine room

New Delhi said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in West Asia must end, and free and unimpeded navigation through the international waterways should be restored at the earliest.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far, and three Indians are reportedly missing,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️https://t.co/w405oJsHmZ pic.twitter.com/m0U3U81hQn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 10, 2026

The attack on commercial vessel Settebello came two days after a Palao-flagged vessel with 24 Indians came under attack of the US Navy as the ship tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.

It said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the local authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. “The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,” the MEA said.

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“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” it said.

The incident came amid renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Israel carried out air strikes in western and central Iran after Iran fired missiles at northern Israel.

(With PTI inputs)