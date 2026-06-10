One dead, 2 crew missing after tanker fire off Oman

Muscat: One casualty and two crew members were reported missing after an engine-room fire broke out aboard a tanker off Oman on Wednesday, June 10.

The vessel was operating about 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In a post on X, UKMTO said local authorities were assisting with the evacuation of the crew after a fire broke out in the tanker’s engine room.

No environmental damage has been reported, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Second security incident reported

The incident was reported hours after a separate security event in regional waters. Earlier on Wednesday, a cargo vessel sailing about 88 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen, was approached by a small craft carrying six armed individuals.

UKMTO said the vessel’s onboard Armed Security Team exchanged fire with the men before the craft withdrew from the area. No injuries or damage were reported.

Gulf tensions raise maritime security concerns

The maritime incidents coincided with heightened tensions across the Gulf following a sharp escalation between the United States and Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had launched attacks on a US military base in Jordan and targets in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to recent American military action. Bahrain activated warning sirens, while Jordan and Kuwait reported intercepting missiles and drones.

The developments have heightened concerns over security in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies.