‘No attack unanswered’: Iran warns US after strikes

Explosions reported on Qeshm Island after alleged American strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Indian politician speaking at a press conference with microphones, backdrop of a map of Iran and surround.
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

Tehran: Iran has warned the United States that it will respond to any attack after American forces reportedly carried out strikes following the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X on Wednesday, June 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would not leave any threat unanswered.

“Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination,” Araghchi wrote. “Our powerful armed forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered.”

Subhan Bakery

He also urged Washington to leave the region, warning of consequences for foreign powers operating in the Gulf.

“Leave our region if you want to be safe,” he said. “History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders.”

The remarks came as Iranian state media reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, located in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

According to the reports, the blasts occurred during what was described as a wave of American attacks in southern Iran. State media later said the attacks had “subsided”.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas exports. Iranian authorities have effectively restricted traffic through the waterway during the ongoing conflict, raising concerns over regional security and international trade.

The latest exchange of threats underscores growing tensions between Tehran and Washington amid the escalating military confrontation in the Gulf region.

With inputs from Associated Press

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button