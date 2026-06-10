‘No attack unanswered’: Iran warns US after strikes

Tehran: Iran has warned the United States that it will respond to any attack after American forces reportedly carried out strikes following the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X on Wednesday, June 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would not leave any threat unanswered.

Also Read US hits Iran, Tehran fires back after helicopter incident

“Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination,” Araghchi wrote. “Our powerful armed forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered.”

Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination.



Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered.



Leave our region if you want to be safe.



History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders. pic.twitter.com/O17GGtklxA — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 9, 2026

He also urged Washington to leave the region, warning of consequences for foreign powers operating in the Gulf.

“Leave our region if you want to be safe,” he said. “History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders.”

The remarks came as Iranian state media reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, located in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

According to the reports, the blasts occurred during what was described as a wave of American attacks in southern Iran. State media later said the attacks had “subsided”.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas exports. Iranian authorities have effectively restricted traffic through the waterway during the ongoing conflict, raising concerns over regional security and international trade.

The latest exchange of threats underscores growing tensions between Tehran and Washington amid the escalating military confrontation in the Gulf region.

With inputs from Associated Press