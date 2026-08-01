Water Board lauds Hyderabad resident for conserving rainwater

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident received applause from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for his rainwater harvesting system.

Vinod Sri Bhashyam from Prakash Nagar, Motilal Nehru Nagar, constructed four recharge pits, which help collect rainwater from the rooftop and return it to the ground. The house also has a borewell, which preserves water during summer due to its systematic groundwater recharge, demonstrating the effectiveness of the rainwater harvesting system.

“These measures help improve groundwater levels, enhance the sustainability of borewells, conserve valuable water resources and reduce dependence on government drinking water supply and water tankers,” said Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy.