Hyderabad rains: HMWSSB reviews drainage, flood mitigation works

Hyderabad: In view of the continuing rains, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials on Wednesday, July 29, conducted inspections across the city to review flood mitigation, drainage maintenance and relief measures.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected de-watering operations, stormwater drainage and desilting works at Krishna Nagar and Punjagutta areas.

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Observing that the newly laid drainage line had significantly reduced waterlogging, he directed the continuation of desilting drains and manholes.

In Punjagutta, he inspected flood-prone hotspots and asked his department to coordinate with GHMC, HYDRAA and the police. He also reviewed the recently completed 450-mm drainage pipeline and other infrastructure works aimed at permanently resolving sewage overflow in the area.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy conducts extensive inspections across Hyderabad

Besides Reddy, other senior HMWSSB officials reviewed drainage, waterlogging, flood-affected spots, and stagnant water issues across Hyderabad.

HMWSSB officials inspect flood-hit Deendayal Nagar Basti

Hyderabad Region ED Samrat Ashok inspects several areas