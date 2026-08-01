Traffic stops in Gachibowli as 8-foot-long python crosses road

Hyderabad: Panic gripped commuters on Friday night, July 31, when an approximately eight-foot-long python was spotted crossing a road in the Gachibowli area, briefly bringing traffic to a standstill.

Motorists slowed down, and a large number of curious onlookers gathered to watch the reptile as it moved calmly across the road before disappearing into nearby vegetation. The sudden sighting led to a temporary traffic jam, with several people stopping to record videos on their mobile phones.

Wildlife experts believe the recent heavy rains may have forced the python out of its natural habitat, such as a nearby lake, water body, or forested area, in search of dry ground. The snake eventually entered a vegetated patch without harming anyone.

Panic gripped commuters on Friday night, July 31, after an 8-foot-long python was spotted crossing a road in Hyderabad's Gachibowli, briefly bringing traffic to a standstill.



Wildlife experts believe the recent heavy rains may have forced the python out of its natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/8v4vHgWZjR — Osama Salman (@salmanosama) August 1, 2026

Advice to public

Authorities have advised the public not to approach or provoke wild animals and to immediately alert the Forest Department or wildlife rescue teams if such reptiles are spotted in residential or urban areas.