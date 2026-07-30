The Traitors 2: Full and final list of 21 confirmed contestants

Mumbai The palace doors are opening once again, and Prime Video has assembled a wild mix of actors, reality show winners, influencers, comedians and even a private detective for the second season of The Traitors.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show will return on August 13 with 21 celebrity contestants. From Munawar Faruqui and Shweta Tiwari to Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty and Abhishek Malhan, the lineup looks like one of the strongest assembled for a reality show in recent times.

What is The Traitors?

For those who missed the first season, The Traitors is a psychological game of trust, deception and survival. A few contestants are secretly selected as “Traitors”, while everyone else plays as an “Innocent”.

Every night, the Traitors secretly “murder” one player and remove them from the game. During the day, the entire group tries to identify and banish a suspected Traitor. If the Innocents eliminate all the Traitors, they share the prize money. However, if even one Traitor survives until the end, they can steal the entire pot.

The first season was won by Uorfi Javed and professional poker player Nikita Luther, who successfully exposed the final Traitor, Harsh Gujral. The two walked away with a prize pot of Rs 70.5 lakh.

Now, Karan is back with another palace full of celebrities who will be lying, plotting and questioning every friendship.

The Traitors Season 2 contestants list

1. Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat is making her reality show debut with The Traitors 2. Known for films such as Murder and Welcome, the Bollywood actress is bold, unpredictable and rarely filters her words. That makes her a dangerous player in a game built around suspicion.

2. Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is stepping into the game after previously appearing as a gang leader on MTV Roadies. While she has dealt with pressure and public scrutiny outside reality television, viewers will now see how she handles alliances and accusations inside the palace.

3. Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui already has two major reality show trophies to his name after winning Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17. He knows how to read people, control his reactions and survive nominations. Naturally, everyone may start watching him from the first day itself.

4. Abhishek Malhan

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, was the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has a massive online fan base and understands reality show politics, but The Traitors will test his ability to spot lies rather than simply win public support.

5. Shweta Tiwari

Television favourite and Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari returns to the competitive reality show space after several years. Calm on the surface but experienced enough to understand mind games, she could quietly emerge as one of the strongest contestants.

6. Dalip Tahil

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has played several memorable villains on screen. This time, the question is whether he will be selected as a Traitor or use all that experience to fool the people around him.

7. Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D’Souza is one of the most popular television faces in the lineup. Known for shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, the actress brings glamour and a loyal fan following to the palace.

8. Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi became an internet sensation after Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Her unpredictable personality, iconic one-liners and ability to remain unbothered amid chaos could make her pure entertainment on The Traitors.

9. Ranveer Brar

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar is used to examining every little detail. Whether that observation helps him identify the Traitors or turns him into their biggest target remains to be seen.

10. Aditya Kulshreshth

Comedian and content creator Aditya Kulshreshth, better known as Kullu, is joining the game after hosting Shark Tank India 5. His humour may help him form quick friendships, but cracking jokes will not be enough when everyone begins doubting one another.

11. Rida Tharana

Fashion and beauty creator Rida Tharana represents the Gen Z side of the lineup. Her close friend Apoorva Mukhija was one of the most talked-about contestants from Season 1, so Rida already knows how quickly the palace can turn against a player.

12. Shahneel Gill

Shahneel Gill, cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister, is entering the reality show world with The Traitors 2. While she already has a strong social media presence, the show will give viewers a closer look at her personality.\

13. Soundous Moufakir

Soundous Moufakir is no stranger to reality television. After participating in Roadies, winning Splitsvilla 14 and competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she enters the palace with more reality show experience than most contestants.

14. Harman Singha

Actor, writer and director Harman Singha has appeared in projects such as The Family Man and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is also the younger brother of Rannvijay Singha.

15. Tanya Puri

Perhaps the most dangerous casting choice of the season, Tanya Puri is a professional private detective. In a show where contestants must catch people lying to their faces, her presence alone could make the selected Traitors nervous.

16. Ansh Chopra

Content creator Ansh Chopra is among the internet personalities entering the palace this year. Like several fresh faces in Season 1, he has the opportunity to surprise the bigger celebrities and become one of the show’s breakout contestants.

17. Karan Singh

Mentalist and mind reader Karan Singh appears almost perfectly cast for The Traitors. If he can actually read body language and spot nervous reactions, the Traitors may want him out of the palace as quickly as possible.

18. Ikka

Rapper Ikka will bring a completely different energy to the show. Known for his music and straightforward personality, it will be interesting to see whether he plays emotionally or approaches the game with strategy.

19. Parul Gulati

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati, the founder of Nish Hair, is also joining Season 2. She has already proved her business instincts, but the palace will test whether she can separate genuine friendships from carefully planned manipulation.

20. Prish

Content creator Prish is the youngest contestant this season. Entering a palace filled with seasoned actors and reality show champions could either make him an easy target or allow him to quietly escape everyone’s radar.

21. Sahil Salathia

Sahil Salathia is getting a rare second chance after being “murdered” on the opening night of Season 1. His return already adds an interesting twist, and this time, he will certainly be hoping to survive longer than one episode.

With reality show champions, actors known for playing villains, a mentalist and an actual private detective under one roof, the Traitors will have to work much harder to hide this season. At the same time, names like Munawar, Shweta and Abhishek already understand how to survive reality television, making it difficult to predict who will control the game.

The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, with a new episode arriving every Thursday.